Juanita Jackson - Laurens

Mrs. Juanita Jackson, age 87, 210 Truman Street, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by one son; one daughter; six grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ms. Juanita Jackson will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, May 8, 2021at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Reverend Richard Aiken officiating. Burial will follow in the New China Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, S.C. The family is at their respective homes. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.