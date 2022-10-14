Ms. Juanita Thomas, age 84, of 101 Carriage Farms Court, Gray Court, South Carolina, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022.
She is survived by three sons, David Spurgeon of the home, Ricky Spurgeon and James Arthur Thomas (Brenda) both of Gray Court, South Carolina; two daughters, Jessie Walker and Selisa Thomas both of the home; one sister, Carrie Jackson of Greenville, South Carolina; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Public viewing will be held 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church, Gray Court, South Carolina. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Beasley Funeral Home of Fountain Inn is in charge of arrangements.