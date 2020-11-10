Judith Elizabeth Hendrix Daniel - Mountville

Judith Elizabeth Hendrix Daniel, of Mountville, SC, formerly of Laurens, SC, died on November 8, 2020, at Self Regional Hospital. She was born on September 23, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Henry and Willie Poole Hendrix.
Judy worked as an administrative staff member during the formative years of Evergreen Skills in Laurens, SC, and later retired as the claims officer at Walmart Distribution Center in Laurens, SC. She was a member of Second Baptist Church where she once served as pianist for many years and where she made a number of other contributions in various roles.
Survivors include her daughter, Selena Meredith Daniel, of the home; two nieces and one nephew; and numerous members of her extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Bettie Hendrix Lyon, and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, no visitation or service will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and burial will be at Laurens City Cemetery.
The family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation for the loving and attentive care of all the staff of Purcell Place of the Clinton Presbyterian Community where Judy resided for several years, as well as gratitude for those who cared for her at home.
Memorials may be made to Activities Director, Purcell Place, Clinton Presbyterian Community, 801 Musgrove St., Clinton, SC 29325.
