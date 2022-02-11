Judy Ann Hall, 73, passed away, Monday, February 7, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, SC.
Born November 18, 1948 in Laurens County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Lester Leroy Hall and Katie Fields Cox. She was formerly employed with E.L. Mansure and Laurens County Bingo.
Judy was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by her son, David B. Allen of Laurens; daughter, Tammy Allen (Eddie Trammell) of Newberry; brother, Jearl W. Hall (Bonnie) of Waterloo; and her grandchildren, Danny Ray Allen, and Hunter Allen Trammell.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Charlie R. Hall, Harold Hall, and her sister, Katherine Hall Cantrell.
A Memorial Service will be held 3 PM Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Laurens Church of God with Pastor Brian Malone officiating.