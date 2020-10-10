Judy Brewington Cathcart - Gray Court

Judy Brewington Cathcart, age 78, of 794 Hwy 92, and wife of Rev. William “Billy” Hampton Cathcart, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home.
Born in Buffalo, SC, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Leon and Annie Dee Haney Brewington. Mrs. Cathcart was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church where she served as choir director. She retired after 40 years of service from Conso Manufacturing.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are her children: Donna Ivey (Byrd) of Union, Amy Riddle (Mike) of Gray Court, Lori Sanders (Tracy) of Buffalo; brothers, Leon Brewington (Judy) of Pauline, Tommy Brewington (Cathy) of Buffalo; a sister, Joyce Plemons of Buffalo; grandchildren, Courtney Lancaster (Tyler), Emily Ivey, Lee Sanders, and Catherine Riddle; and great grandchildren, Eva Lancaster and Ellie Lancaster.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Michael “Snoop” Brewington and Bruce Wayne Brewington; and a sister, Debra Dow.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Highland Home Baptist Church conducted by Rev. William “Billy” Cathcart, Rev. Ben Rumph and Rev. Melvin Shelton with burial to follow at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery in Buffalo.
The family will be at the home and will receive friends in the church fellowship hall one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Highland Home Baptist Church, 21 Equinox Drive, Gray Court, SC 29645.
