Judy Dunlap Simmons - Clinton

Judy Dunlap Simmons, age 83, widow of Bobby Joe Simmons, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Prisma Health - Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton, SC.
She was born August 21, 1938 in Goldville, SC she was a daughter of the late William James Dunlap, Sr. and Romola Tinsley Dunlap. Mrs. Simmons was a member of the First Baptist Church of Joanna and was retired from Whitten Center after 28 years of service.
Mrs. Simmons is survived by her children, Tommy Simmons (Ginger) of Clinton and Beckie Scott (Nathan) Clinton; her five grandchildren, Michael Simmons, Ashley Alexander (Derryk), Jonathan Scott (LeighAnn), Scott Simmons (Christy), and Laura Riddle (Paul); and her ten great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; her sisters, Anna Simmons and Candy Dunlap both of Greenville.
In addition to her husband and her parents she was predeceased by her brother, William J. Dunlap, Jr., and her great-grandson, Alex Moore.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 2 PM at Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton with burial to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or the Joanna First Baptist Church, 301 Magnolia Street, Joanna, SC 29351.