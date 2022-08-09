Judy E. Pace, age 76, of Hickory Tavern, passed away, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County.
She was born December 26, 1945 in Clinton and was a daughter of the late John H. Pace and Edith R Pace. Judy was a homemaker and lived with her parents until their deaths. She loved the color green, shopping, coloring, reminiscing about life, the zoo, going out to eat, and listening to music; especially Hank Williams, Jr; but most of all she loved her family and friends. Judy enjoyed life and will be missed by many, but we know she is finally healthy, and pain-free.
Ms. Pace is survived by her brothers, Mike Pace (Brenda) of Woodruff, and Steve Pace (Joanne) of Pawleys Island; her sisters, Carol Hill of Hickory Tavern, and Kathy Howard (Grady) of Hickory Tavern; twelve nieces and nephews; and several great- nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack H. Pace, and John David Pace.
Graveside Services will be conducted 3 PM Wednesday, August 10th at Westview Memorial Park with Pastor Robbie Hughes officiating. The family request that anyone wishing to share a memory of Judy, please do so.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday evening at Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.