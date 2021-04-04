Judy Lawson Prather, age 69, of Mountville, SC, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at her home.
She was born on April 29, 1951 in Whitmire and was the daughter of the late Keith Lawson and Ada Crowe.
She is survived by her husband; Mitchell D. Prather of the home; her children, Amanda D. Barcenas (Victor) of Cross Hill, Michelle Prather of Mountville, Dawn Young (Chris) of Cross Hill, Mitchell J. Prather (Elyse) of Mountville; her 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; her brother, Richard Keith Lawson of NC.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Macon Keith Prather, and her daughter, Tabitha Renee King; her brothers, Jerry Lawson, and Connie Lawson; her sisters, Marilyn Hopkins, Shirley Lawson, Sheila Crowe, Jennifer Crowe.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 2 PM at the Whitmire Cemetery in Whitmire. Mrs. Prather will be taken to her home at, 1053 Garlington Road, Mountville, SC 29370 from Monday, April 5, 2021 at 3 PM.