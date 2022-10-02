Judy Simmons Madden, 79, resident of Sandy Springs Rd., wife of Glenn Lee Madden, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 14, 1943 in Laurens and was a daughter of the late Lester and Othello Stevenson Simmons. Mrs. Madden retired from Torrington Bearing Company as an Inspector.
She was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Laurens.
In addition to her husband of 62 years, she is survived by her two sons, Markell Glenn Madden and Morris Lee Madden, both of Laurens; her sister, Sally Bagwell of Clinton; and her granddaughters, Miranda Madden Glenn and Alexis Lee Kuras.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Simmons and
Norman Simmons both of Laurens and Gene Simmons of North Augusta; and her sisters, Wilma Lamb, Martha Bost, and Wanda Vaung all of Laurens.
Graveside Services will be conducted 3:00 PM Monday, October 3rd at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Phil Wyatt officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday afternoon from 1-2:30 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Madden family with arrangements.