Judy T. Stevenson - Laurens

Judy T. Stevenson, 78, of 18684 Hwy 101 South, and wife of the late Thomas Marion Stevenson, passed away on Saturday February 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Laurens she was the daughter of the late Grover Hampton Tumblin, Sr., and Necy Pearl Brown Tumblin. She was a faithful member of Henderson Baptist Church where she had served on the hospitality committee and nursery coordinator. She served the Hickory Tavern Community as Assistant Chief Firefighter and was a graduate of the first all female Firefighter Class with the South Carolina Fire Academy. Judy retired from Laurens District 55, Hickory Tavern School where she was a custodian and worked in the cafeteria. She was a member of Woodmen of the World Chapter 206.
Surviving are her children, Tom Stevenson of the home and Cindy Stevenson Roper, husband Lance of Hickory Tavern and Vicki Ann Tumblin of Hickory Tavern; grandchildren, Blake and Bella Roper of Hickory Tavern; a brother, Grover Hampton Tumblin, Jr. and wife Sandra of Laurens; her special cousins, Ruth Daughtry and Nell Jean Swanson, special friends, Francis Brock, and Pearl Gilbert; her Aunt Dot Coker and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, James Earl Tumblin and baby sister.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Henderson Baptist Church conducted by Rev. James K. Hamilton and Rev. Brian Atkinson with burial to follow in the church cemetery with firefighter honors.
The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00PM.
Memorials may be made to Henderson Baptist Church, 207 Henderson Church Road, Gray Court, SC 29645 or to Hickory Tavern Fire Department, Fireman’s Fund, 73 Hickory Heights Drive, Gray Court, SC 29645.
