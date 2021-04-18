Julia Johnson Willis, age 73, of Clinton, widow of Truman D. Willis, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 16, 1948 in Clinton and was the daughter of Thad Johnson and Rachel Vaughn Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Willis (Kurt Wagner) of Clinton; her grandchildren, J.D. Gibson, and Tyler Hall, her brothers, Charles Johnson (Patsy) of Rome, GA and Thad Johnson, III (Sharon) of Douglasville, GA.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will be at her home, 3464 Highway 72 W, Clinton, SC 29325.