Ms. Julia Mae Johnson, age 62, of 245 Lee Street, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the hospice of Laurens County in Clinton, S.C.
She is survived by one son, Lorenzo Johnson; one daughter, Stanvisha Johnson; two brothers, Walter Johnson, Michael (Annette) Johnson; two sisters, Connie Johnson, and Vanessa (Ervin) Villies.
Funeral services for Ms. Julia Mae Johnson will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home in Laurens.
The family is at 245 Lee Street, in Laurens, S.C.