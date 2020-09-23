June Adams, age 66 passed away September 21, 2020 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.
She was born in Clinton and was a daughter of the late George Blackwell and Grace J. Blackwell.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her husband, Richard A. Adams of the home; stepson, Charles R. Adams; stepdaughter, Regan Snow (Andy); brother-in-law, Dale E. Adams; sisters, Patricia Fowler, Grace Bryant (Tommy) and Jean Shelton (Mike); grandchildren, Blake Adams, Will Snow and Carsyn Snow and a special nephew, John Abrams.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by a sister, Diane Abrams; brothers, George Blackwell, Jr. and Clarence Blackwell.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
