June Williams Dean, age 91, and wife of the late Francis Marion Dean, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Bayberry Retirement Inn, Greenwood, SC.
Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Lovee Williams and Myrtle Williams Lynch. June was the owner of Deans, Inc., and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Laurens.
Surviving is her daughter, Karen Dean Davis (Lary) of Greenwood; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Keith Irving Dean.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Michael Post.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Troopers Association, 4961 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29212.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory