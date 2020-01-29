Mr. Junior Dendy, age 58, of 16 Log Shoals Road, Piedmont, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Leonard Dendy and Dorothy Chapman Dendy. He is survived by three sisters, Shirley Dendy of Mauldin, Louise Abrams of Gray Court and Betty Dendy of the home.
Funeral service was held 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Beasley Funeral Home Chapel, Fountain Inn, with Rev. T.E. Simmons officiating. Burial will be in the Reedy Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home.