JW Gary - Joanna

Mr. J W Gary was born March 6, 1946 in Laurens County, South Carolina to Beatrice Gary of Joanna, South Carolina and the late Ludy Gary.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County. He was the former president of the Bethlehem Grove Baptist Church All Male Chorus of Bethlehem Grove Baptist Church in Clinton, South Carolina where he was a member for many years.
Mr. Gary loved baseball. He played baseball with the Joanna Eagles in Joanna, South Carolina and was the assistant baseball coach and mentor to several baseball teams in Laurens County.
After years of employment, Mr. Gary retired from the Clinton School District 56 in Clinton, South Carolina.
On Monday, June 15, 2020, Mr. J W Gary departed this life at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina at the age of seventy-four.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Shelia Diane Gary; one son, J W (Wanda) Gary of Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren: Taneisha Gary and Jaylon Wade Gary of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Mildred Gary of Joanna, SC; six brothers: Johnlee Gary and Bobby Gary both of Columbia, SC, Roosevelt Gary and Alfred (Harriet) Gary both of Clinton, SC, and Robertlee Gary of Atlanta, GA, and Nathaniel (Elizabeth) Gary of Laurens, SC; a special niece, Phelia Gary of Joanna, SC; a special nephew, Walter (Angela) Gary of Simpsonville, SC, three special cousins: Carrie Pearl Gary, John Edward Burton, and Chadya Smith, two sisters-in-law: Debra Williams and Gloria Miller of Clinton, SC; two special neighbors: Denise Richey and Tommy (Diane) Jacks; a special friend, Lois Booker; and a host of other relatives and friends.