Mrs. Katherine Burk Hunter, age 81, of 809 W Hampton Street, Laurens, S.C. passed at the home of her son in Kernersville, North Carolina, on Monday, October 12, 2020.
She survived by two son; three grandchildren; one great- grandchild.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2pm at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens. Public viewing will be held on Monday from 11 until 1;30 at the Beasley Funeral Home in Laurens.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the local arrangements.