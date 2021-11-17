Katherine “Kathy” Smith Wilson, age 78, of 211 Meadow Road, and widow of Eddie Wayne Wilson, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Ware Shoals and was the daughter of the late William Franklin “Bill” Smith and Kate Koon Smith.
Kathy retired from Bellsouth and was a member of Second Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Eddie Wilson and Billy Wilson (Shannon), both of Laurens; her grandchildren, Sandon, Ashton, MaKenzee, Morgan and Madison; her former daughter in law, Deborah Wilson and her special friends, Patricia Weisner and Gail Abercrombie.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Westview Memorial Park.
The family will be at the home of her son, Eddie Wilson, 207 Meadow Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
Flowers are welcomed to be sent to the mortuary or memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
