Katherine M. Crawford - Clinton

Katherine M. Crawford, 103, of Clinton, SC, passed away September 16, 2021 at NHC Clinton.
Born November 22, 1917, in Magnolia, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and late Bessie Mixon.
She was a member of the Tylertown Baptist Church, Tylertown, MS and an affiliate member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton, SC. She was a member of the American Legion of Tylertown and a member of Chi Omega sorority and an avid bridge player.
She is survived by her son William (Bill) Yarborough (Diane) Cross Hill, SC and her daughter Lyndia Giard (Richard) Chesterville, Maine, three grandchildren David Giard (Kathy) Falmouth, Maine, Michael Giard (Pauline), Rocklin, California, Susan Giard Peters (Brett) grandchildren Christopher, Page, Penn, and Jack Giard and Charlie and Lila Peters, Stepdaughter Julie Phillips (Ed) Ridgeland, Mississippi and stepson Jeffrey Crawford (Mary Chris), Austin, Texas.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crawford was predeceased by two husbands, William Yarborough, Sr. and Dr. Walther Crawford, and her sisters, Mildred Carroll, and Dorothy Whitaker.
The family would like to give special thanks to Johnnie Mae Coleman, Carrie Anderson, Tiffany Booker, Betty Johnson for their special care and the nurses and staff of NHC Clinton.