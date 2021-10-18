Kathie Evelyn Vickery Davis - Gray Court

Kathie Evelyn Vickery Davis, age 69, of 8123 Greenpond Road, and wife of Rufus Davis of 39 years, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at NHC of Clinton.
She was born in Anderson and was a daughter of the late Mary Nell Frankum Vickery.
Kathie was a member of the “Country Earl Cloggers” and Fluffy was her favorite dog.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Dana Blackwell of Gray Court and Crystal Haile (Shon) of Laurens; her step-children, Phyllis Crider (Larry) of Mooresboro, North Carolina and Dorothy Sloan (Lemar) of Waterloo; her sisters, Carolyn Molina (Bill), Shirley Andrews (Ronnie) and Sarah Yeargin; her grandchildren, Heather Turner (Josh), Christopher Brown and Mary Evelyn Dutton (Noah) and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, Mary Nell Vickery, she was predeceased by her brothers Hoyt Vickery and George Vickery, and her sisters, Brenda Thompson and Jewell Wright.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 20th at 11:00 AM at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.