Kathy Lindley Seibert, age 68, widow of John Ross Seibert, passed away on December 29, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare.
She was born in Laurens and was a daughter of the late Melvin Watson Lindley, Jr. and Georgiann Tumblin Lindley. Kathy was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Bryan Hazel (Patti) of Waterloo, Shawn Seibert and Derek Seibert, both of Laurens; her grandchildren, Trandon Seibert, Stephen Hazel, Landon Seibert, Emma Seibert and Avery Seibert.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Ricky Lindley and Barry Lindley.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service, at the cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.