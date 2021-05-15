Kathy Marie Brasley - Laurens

Ms. Kathy Marie Brasley was born June 22, 1963 in Laurens, South Carolina to the Willie Clifton Brasley and Johnnie Fleming Brasley.
She attended public schools of Laurens County and was a graduate of the Laurens District 55 High School Class of 1982.
Kathy was a dedicated member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Laurens, South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her Father Willie Clifton Brasley
On Monday, May 10, 2021 she departed this earthly life at the Prisma Health and Rehab.
She leaves to cherish her fond memories a son Marquael (Charlene) Brasley; three grandchildren, Demaseay Brasley, I’Ajah Brasley, and Jeremiah Evans. A host of many other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing only for Ms. Kathy Marie Brasley will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 and Saturday, May 15, 2021 form 10-5 pm at the Beasley Funeal Home of Laurens. The family is at their respected homes.