Kathy Melinda Whelchel McGinty - Laurens

Kathy Melinda Whelchel McGinty,69, former resident of Martha Franks Retirement Community, and wife of 45 years to the late Donald Lee McGinty, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at Patewood Post Acute in Greenville, SC.
Born in Joanna, SC, she was a daughter of the late Melvin Gene “Little Red’ Whelchel of Punta Gorda, FL and the late Sarah Lee Young of Joanna, SC. She was lovingly adopted by her paternal grandparents, the late Lewis Clyde “Daddy Red” Whelchel and the late Lola Candice Carpenter Whelchel of Clinton, SC.
Kathy was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Greer, SC and received an Associate Degree in Secretarial Science from Anderson University in 1973. Her career included positions within the Spartanburg area as medical secretary and church secretary.
She is survived by: sisters, Sarah “Sissy” Whelchel Smith (Bruce) of Greer, SC, Tammy Jean Carter (Dennis) of N. Charleston, SC, Janet Louise Padgett (Chuck) of Marianna, FL, Arnita Marie Whelchel of Marianna, FL, and Teri Lee Cumbie of Joanna, SC; brother, Melvin Gene Whelchel, Jr. (Missy) of Joanna, SC; ten nieces and nephews, Carmen Smith Oitker (Monte) of Lenoir, NC, David Bruce Smith (Jessica) of Memphis, TN, Dennis James Carter (Cadie) of Cross, SC, Laura Carter Harley (Alex) of Blackville, SC, Christopher Mark James (Alice) of Joanna, SC, Dustin Colt James of Joanna, SC, Mark Richard James of Simpsonville, SC, April Denise Williams of Marianna, FL, and Jessica Williams Holton (Anthony) of Newton, AL; step-mother, Tina Daffin, Marianna, FL.
In addition to her husband, parents and grandparents, she was predeceased by a niece, Lynda Michelle Williams.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Roger Smith.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
A special thank you to Traditions Hospice in Greenville, SC and to Martha Franks Retirement Community for their loving care of Kathy.
