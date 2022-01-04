Kathy Sanders - Myrtle Beach

Kathy Sanders, age 67, passed away January 1, 2022 at her home in Myrtle Beach, SC.
She was born November 29, 1954 in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late James O. Sanders and Gladys Satterfield Sanders. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, and she was retired having worked for 36 years with several Orthodontists Offices in the Upstate of SC. She also worked part-time taking care of the elderly, most of which had Alzheimer’s or Dementia. She also enjoyed carving and painting wooden ducks, which one made it to 2nd Place and Honorable Mention, along with working in the yard and playing golf.
Ms. Sanders is survived by her son, Charles Wesley Foster of Matthews, NC; her grandson, Lucas Foster, who was her heart; her brothers, Jimmy Sanders and Mike Sanders; her sister, Jan Davis; and her numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton. The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4124 Clemson Ave, Anderson, SC 29621
