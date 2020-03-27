Ms. Katrina Yarnell Mobley was born on October 28, 1981 to Patricia Lucile Gary and Johnnie Lee Mobley at Self Memorial Hospital in Greenwood, South Carolina.
She attended the public schools of Laurens County and was a graduate of the Clinton High School Class of 1999 in Clinton, South Carolina.
She was employed at Walmart in Laurens, South Carolina for several years and Kraft Foods in Newberry, South Carolina for over ten years until her health declined.
On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Ms. Katrina Yarnell Mobley lost the battle to her illness and was called home to be with the Lord at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories one son, Michael Ny'Quarius Smith of the home; one daughter, Nyja KeAirea Mobley of the home; her mother, Patricia L. Gary of Clinton, SC; her father Johnnie Lee Mobley of Clinton, SC her grandmother, Beatrice G. Dillard of Clinton, SC; six uncles, Ulysses Gary, Clarence Dillard, and Anthony Henderson all of Clinton, SC., Larry (Tausha) James of Greenville, SC, Thomas Mobley of Philadelphia, PA, Rufus Mobley of Greenwood, SC; seven aunts, Patricia Ann (Calvin) Conway, Sleater (Albert) Scurry, Georgia (James) Harrison, Paris (Jimmie) Rayford, Deborah Henderson, Barbara Rice, and Dorothy (Scottie) Davis all of Clinton, SC, and Martha Mobley of Washington, DC; special cousins, Mario Dillard, Cortez Gary, Alexis Gary, Nicole Davis, Rico Dillard, and Derek Young; and a host of other relatives and friends.