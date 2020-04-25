Kay Cain, age 76, of 506 Fairview Road, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Portland, IN and was a daughter of the late Donald Schisler and Virginia Lee Schisler.
Kay was a former employee of CTS of Berne, Indiana for 20 years, before she and Mike entered the mission field. Partnering with Friends United Meeting, she and Mike served the Lord in Belize, Central America for 15 years. After she moved to Laurens she became a member of the First United Methodist Church of Laurens.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Michael L. Cain; her sons, Kelvin Twigg(Kandace), Brian Cain(Nicole), Jerry Twigg(Harmony), and Tom Twigg(Jenny); her daughter, Sandi Howard(David); her sisters, Judy Daniels and Joan Alberson; her eighteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Cain was preceded in death by her brothers Donald Schisler, Vaughn Schisler and her daughter Suzanne Pritchett.
A private funeral service will be held for Kay on Monday, April 27th at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Daniel Eplee.
In lieu of flowers and at the request of the family please send a donation in her memory to, Friends United Meeting, Belize Boys School, 101 Quaker Hill Drive, Richmond, IN 47374.
During this time of social distancing please show your love and caring to Mike and the family by leaving them a condolence online at www.grayfuneralhome.com