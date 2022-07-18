Kay Darnell Fuller Baggett, age 74 of Joanna, SC passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Prisma Health of Greenville.
She was born January 31, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Harold and Cleo Starnes Darnell.
Kay was a State of South Carolina employee retiring from Whitten Center with over 30 years of service. In her youth she loved the beach and “Shaggin” to beach music.
She is survived by her two sons, Joseph Luther Fuller, Jr. (Jody) of Greenwood and Christopher Scott Fuller (Jenny) of Laurens; two grandsons, Noah Fuller (Sydney) and Jared Fuller all of Laurens; a great granddaughter, Adalynn Fuller; her sisters, Phoebe Hamm (Bennett) and Missy Bundrick; and her brother Hal Darnell.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands Joseph Luther Fuller, Sr and Mike Baggett, and her granddaughter Hannah Fuller.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Ben Rumph officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice House of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.