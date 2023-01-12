Kay Gibson, age 79, of Whitmire, SC, wife of Ed Gibson, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home.
She was born November 25, 1943 in Joanna, SC and was the daughter of the late Grover Lee Farmer and the late Ruby Ethyleen McSwain Farmer.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Stacey Gibson Hansel (Shannon; her grandchildren, Jennifer Michelle Gibson Dye (Stephen), Sarah Grace Gibson, Joshua Seth Corley (Brandi), and Payton Avery Hansel; her great-grandchildren, Gauge Taylor, Cheyanne Dye, Alleigh and Ember Corley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Lee Farmer.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Whitmire Cemetery.