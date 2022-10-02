Kayla Marie Danielle Estes
My beautiful daughter, Kayla (KK), age 32, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 from her 3 year battle with cancer.
She was born February 25, 1990 in Laurens County, she is survived by her mother Leslie Lawson (Michael); a beautiful 7 year old daughter, Violet; her brothers, Michael Dale Lawson, Jr. (Charlie Ann) and Kody Lawson (Kendall); her sister, Tiffany Lawson (David); her nieces and nephew, Kodie Lawson, Emily Grace Lawson, Madison Lawson, and Noah Lawson; her aunt, Cookie Havard (John); her cousins, Shelby Pittman (David) and their daughter, Ashlynn; and McKenzie Havard and Caleb McCoy; her uncle, Michael Estes (Kelly) and their children, Olivia and Alexis; her cousin Peyton Estes; and her grandparents, Lawrence and Jean Estes.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Lawrence “Punkin” Estes, Jr.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, SC 29325
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with services.