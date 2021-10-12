Keith Alexander Blore - Laurens

Keith Alexander Blore, age 75, of 67 Quail Run and husband of Pamela Lanford Blore, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at his home.
Born in Leicester, England, he was a son of the late James Henry and Mabel Rathwell Blore.
Keith was the owner and founder of Blore Builders, LLC in Mauldin, was a member of First Baptist Church in Laurens and a former member of the Carolina Shag Club. He was an avid fisherman all his life. His quick wit always kept everyone laughing, and he never met a stranger nor was ever at a loss for words.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Eric Blore of Hendersonville, NC; brother, Norman Blore of Greenville. He is also survived by his chosen family, Lee, Julie, Grayson and McKenzie Cooper; the many close friendships he maintained and nurtured throughout his whole life; and his faithful furry companions, Buddy and Tilly.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Woodrow Lanford and Ruby Nell Lanford Watson and brother-in-law, Phillip Lanford.
Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Dr. Bev. T. Kennedy, Jr.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service. The family requests mask be worn.
Memorials may be made to Helping Hand Developmental Center, P.O. Box 222, East Flat Rock, NC 28726 or to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
