Keith Lamar Russell, age 84, of Laurens and husband of the late Melbra “Meg” Dorn Russell, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at PRISMA Health Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late George Franklin and Gladys Townsend Russell. Keith was a US Navy Veteran, retired as a truck driver for Laurens Glass and Swafford Trucking, and was a Shriner and Mason with the Rossie Walker Masonic Lodge #354. He was an avid gardener, loved telling stories and loved cheering on the Clemson Tigers and the Atlanta Braves.
He is survived by: children, Jackie Riegel of Laurens, Shea Taylor of Laurens, Marty Russell (Amy) of Iva; grandchildren, Chase Taylor (Ashleigh), Jordan Riegel (Cady), Tyler James, Taeler Mack (Michael), Peytan Smith (Zack), Maddux Riegel, Brody Russell, Blakely Russell, and Branyon Russell; great grandchildren, Taton, Damaris, Denver, Ayla, Brystol, Alden and Wrenleigh.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by sisters, Barbara Russell and Janelle Stevenson and a brother, G. Frank Russell.
Visitation will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.
A graveside service with Military Honors and Masonic Rites will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr., Rev. Ronnie Blackwell and Rev. Roger Phillips.
The family will be at the home of Jackie Riegel, 102 Mitchell St., Laurens.
Memorials may be made to VFW, 763 East Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.