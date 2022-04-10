Keith Randall Horne, age 61, of Joanna, SC, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home.
He was born December 3, 1960 in Laurens County and was a son of the late Kanse Roland, Jr. and Sarah Elizabeth Whelchel Horne. Keith was employed through the South Carolina Department of Corrections as a prison guard at Perry Correctional Institute, retiring after 26 years of service. He was a US Air Force Veteran having served during Operation Desert Storm. In his free time he enjoyed fishing with his children.
He is survived by his sons, Joshua R. Horne (Audrey Emery) of Joanna, and Danny Horne of Joanna; his grandson, Gentry Hughes; his sister, Vickie Sineath of Joanna; and his brother, Tony Horne.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Horne was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Marie Horne.
Funeral Services will be held 12 PM Monday, April 11, 2022 at Fountain of Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Monty Osborne officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday from 11 -12 PM at the church.