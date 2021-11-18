Kelly Elizabeth Turner - Clinton

Kelly Elizabeth Turner, age 43, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.
She was born January 16, 1978, in Washington, GA, and was a daughter of James Neal, her step-mother, Kim Neal, and the late Elizabeth “Libby” Nelson Neal.
She is survived by her husband, Jamie Turner of Joanna; her son, Austin Turner (fiancée, Gabbi Aldridge) of Laurens; her brothers, Mike Neal (Jennifer) of Greer, SC, Paul Hayes (Kristy) of Clover, SC, Colton Lancaster (Kendi) of Charlotte, NC; her nieces and nephews, Brianna and Katie Neal, and Braxton and Brayden Hayes; and her fur babies, Ralphie, Louie, Maggie, and Lucy.
Funeral Services will be held, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 3 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton, with burial to take place in Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 2-3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325.