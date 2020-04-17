Kelvin Lee Harris - Ware Shoals

Mr. Kelvin L. Harris, Sr., 55, of Ware Shoals, SC, transitioned on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, SC.
Kelvin was born on July 18, 1964 to the union of the Late Willie and Janie Mae Harris. He attended the public schools of Laurens, SC and was a 1984 Graduate of Laurens District 55 High School. Growing up in the Ora Community of Laurens, SC., Kelvin affectionately known as "Cal" professed his faith in Jesus Christ and would later become a licensed Minister of the Gospel. In addition to serving Christ, Kelvin made the proud decision to serve his country by enlisting into the United States Armed Forces. It's no secret that he had an infectious personality and never met a stranger. Those who knew Kelvin, knew he was a faithful fan of the n Francisco 49ers and would prove his team loyalty every chance he could.
He was united in holy matrimony to Min. Angie Philson Harris of Cliinton, SC, and to this union were born 3 amazing children who immediately stole Kelvin's heart.
In addition to his Mother, Ms. Janie Harris and his Wife, Min. Angie Philson Harris; Kelvin leaves to cherish three children; Jazman and Carolyn Harris of the home, and Kelvin Harris,, Jr. of Greenville, SC; three Grandsons; Jamarvious and Jah'Khryi Massey of the home and Kamarion Harris of Greenville, SC; one Sister; Contina Harris of Greenville, SC; two Brothers: Willie Harris of Roswell, GA and Jimmy Harris of Laurens, SC; two Aunts; Ozzie Harris of Laurens, SC and Inez Gilliam of Enoree, SC; one Uncle; Harold Harris of Laurens, SC; a Special Cousin Marie Harris; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.