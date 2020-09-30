Mr. Kelvin Nathaniel Williams, age 42, of 68 Courtney Road, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the St. Francis Hospital Downtown, Greenville, S.C.
He is survived by one daughter Kelita Rennay Williams; his fiancé Kristi Woodward of the home; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12noon at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home in Laurens, with Rev. Lashaun Goodwin officiating.
The family is at their respected home. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.