Kenneth Haskel Holt, age 85, of 125 Spinnaker Point, and husband of Arbedella Carlisle Holt, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Self Regional Hospital.
Born in Chattanooga, Tenn., he was a son of the late Haskel Bornia and Annie Vaughn Holt. Ken was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from 3M after 37 years of service. He was a Mason and Shriner, and was formerly a Jaycee. Mr. Holt loved the water; whether it was boating, fishing, or being outside of his home on Lake Greenwood. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family dearly.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 65 years are his children, Deborah Holt Burke and husband Mark of Laurens, and Kenneth Andrew Holt and wife Sarah of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Laura B. Cody and husband Nathan, Logan C. Burke, Gabrielle Holt, and Mason Holt; and three great-grandchildren, Nora Grace Cody, Demi Jane Cody, and Bates C. Burke.
In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by two sisters and one brother.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held at the mortuary immediately following the memorial service.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605.
