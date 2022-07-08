Kenneth Carl “Kenny” Evans, age 56, of Laurens, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home.
Born in Santa Cruz, CA, he was the son of the late Carl E. Evans and Anita Bernice Harris Crowder (Ralph Martin Crowder). Kenny was a machinist who enjoyed his job at Laurens Tool and loved antique cars.
Surviving are his children, Katelynn Dawn Evans of Bristol, VA and Kylah D. Crain (Timothy) of Gray Court, SC; sister, Marina Perry (James) of Ashford, AL; grandchildren, Leah Crain, Alaina Crain, and Elijah Crain; nieces, Crystal Gscheidle (Neil), Morgan “Annie” Perry, and Jordan Perry, all of Dothan, AL; cousins, Kevin Richard Smith of Charlotte, NC, Thomas George Smith of Boca Raton, FL; and cousin and best friend, Thomas Crowder (Nancy) of Laurens; 5 loving great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary immediately following the memorial service.
The family requests that everyone who can, please drive a classic or antique car to the memorial service.
