Kenneth Lee Black Sr, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great friend top many, died peacefully on January 21, 2022 at the Presbyterian Communities of Clinton South Carolina. Born in DeRossett, Tennessee on May 12, 1934, Ken was the oldest child of James Lee and Eliza Mae Williams Black and was affectionately known as ‘Sonny’ to many in his family.
Ken was a 1950 graduate of Huntland High School in Huntland, Tennessee, where he excelled in academics and sports. After high school he joined the US Army and graduated from the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California before receiving his orders to serve in Korea. He served in the US Army Reserves upon his return from Korea.
When he returned from active service Ken was living in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was introduced to Barbra Jean Buttram through mutual friends. Ken and Jean were married June 5, 1961 and had three children.
Ken always had a heart for service and civic duty while holding various positions as a member of the Masons, Shriners and a host of other civic organizations in Tennessee, as well as serving as a Boy Scout leader for many years in Tennessee and South Carolina. He was a long-time employee of Alsimag/3M in Chattanooga, before transferring to the Laurens, South Carolina plant, from where he eventually retired. After retirement Ken worked many years for Roses Unlimited in Laurens. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Clinton SC, where he once served as deacon and was a member of the Randall Sunday School Class.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Jean; sons Ken Jr (Donna) of Fayetteville, GA and Jim (Lynn) of Clinton, SC; daughter Kayci Graham (Chris) of Laurens, SC and sister Peggy Bradford of Fayetteville, TN.
Also surviving Ken are his grandchildren; Amber Graham Binns (Jeffrey), Kristen Black (Sean Smith), Chandler Black, Hunter Graham (Emily), Lauren Black, James Black; great-grandchildren Wrenn Green, Piper Green, Cade Binns, Hudson Graham, Nora Graham, Emery Corbin and special friends for over 62 years, John and Nancy Sisk.
Along with his parents, Ken was predeceased in death by his brothers, James Leon Black and Scotty Black and his sisters, Jeannie Yott and Mildred Capley.
The family wants to extend a very special thank you to the staff of the Presbyterian Communities of Clinton for the love and exceptional care given during Ken’s time there. A memorial service will be held at a later time and the families are at their respective residences.
Memorials may be made to St Jude’s Research Hospital or First Baptist Church, Clinton at PO Box 95 Clinton, SC 29325.