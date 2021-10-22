Kenneth Lindsay Holcombe, Jr. - Clinton

Kenneth Lindsay Holcombe, Jr., age 94, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at National Health Care in Clinton, SC.
He was born March 22, 1927 in Greenville, SC and was the son of the late Kenneth Lindsay Holcombe, Sr. and Callie Marie Wade Holcombe. He was a veteran of the US Army and a former Security Guard. He was an avid reader, who loved to garden and plant sunflowers, while also enjoying his time with his family.
Mr. Holcombe is survived by his wife, Donna W. Holcombe; his daughter, Tracey Stroud (Ryan) of Laurens; his grandson, Anthony Bradshaw; and his 4 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 12 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton.