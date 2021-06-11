Kensla Joy Crapps, age 52, of Kinards, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 17, 1969, in Columbia and was a daughter of Phillip O. Crapps, step-mother, Gerda Crapps and the late Joyce Bigham Crapps. She was a former law enforcement officer with the City of Clinton and Presbyterian College. Ms. Crapps was a member of Fairview Baptist church. Ms. Crapps was active in the Joy club in the local school districts, and she also helped her father at Shady Grove Service Center as a bookkeeper.
In addition to her father and step-mother, Ms. Crapps is survived by her son, Christopher Veal of Kinards; her daughter, Ashley Veal of Clinton; her brother, Phillip James Crapps of Clinton; grandchildren, Lodon Veal, Kandice Clark, Lexie Clark, Matthew Veal and Mason Veal.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021, 2PM at Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Bernshausen officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 4419 Indian Creek Rd., Kinards, SC 29355.