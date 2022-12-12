Mr. Kenyotter Jermail Salliewhite Sr., age 41, of 103 Yeargin Street, Fountain Inn, South Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022. He is the son of Richard Hill Sr. and Wanda Jean Salliewhite both of Gray Court, South Carolina.
In addition to his parents he is survived by two sons, Kenyotter Salliewhite Jr. of Simpsonville, South Carolina and Kendre Salliewhite of North Carolina; three daughters, Khylah Fuller of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Janiyah Salliewhite of Fountain Inn, South Carolina and Areighlya Finley of Anderson, South Carolina; four brothers, Creousia Smith of Gray Court, South Carolina, Kevin Hill of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, Rico (Kristen) Salliewhite of McCormick, South Carolina and Richard Hill Jr. of Gray Court, South Carolina; four sisters, Tenille (Marcus) Howzell of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, Shaterica Salliewhite of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Latoya Salliewhite of Mauldin, South Carolina and Bryana Calwise; one grandson, Reign Salliewhite of Greenville, South Carolina; three godbrothers, Walter (Angela) Gary of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Quincy (Angela) Young of Rock Hill, South Carolina and Travis (Ashley) Todd of Simpsonville, South Carolina.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 at Mill Rock Baptist Church, Gray Court, South Carolina. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of his sister and brother in-law, Tenille (Marcus) Howzell of 112 Queenland Court, Fountain Inn, South Carolina.
Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn is in charge of arrangements.