Kimberly Michelle “Kim” Samples, age 42, of 288 Kellett Road, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at PRISMA Health, Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Richland County, SC, she was a daughter of Thomas Rish and the late Maggie Cagle Rish. Kim was an avid Carolina Gamecocks Fan, who loved being with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her children, Austin Samples and wife Ashely of Greer, Blake Samples, Anna Samples, Hanna Samples, all of Laurens; a sister, Megan Rish and husband Robbie Vaughn of Laurens; two grandchildren, Peyton and Rylee; three nephews, Joshua, Zachary, and Luke; and her significant other, Ronnie Frady.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph with burial to follow at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 PM.
Memorials may be made to the Kimberly Samples Funeral Fund, c/o The Kennedy Mortuary, P.O. Box 282, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.