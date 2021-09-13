Kyle Andrew Cheek, age 38, of 120 Hwy 49, and husband of Jessica Corley Cheek, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
He was born in Greenwood and was a son of Carolyn Dockery Cheek and the late Charles Andrew “Moocho” Cheek. Kyle was employed with Alupress for 10 years and loved fishing and drag racing. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and mama, he is survived by: his daughter, Adalyn Grace Cheek; his sister, Paula Renee Davis (Robert “Jabby” Brown); his mother and father in law, Russell and Judith Corley; his brother and sister in law, Wesley and Sarah Cayton; his beloved aunt and uncle, Paula and Chris Aiken; and his nieces and nephews, Dylan Davis, Tori Brown, Taylor Cayton and Ty Cayton.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery by Rev. Greg Hellams and Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr.
Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, PO Box 192, Laurens, SC 29360 or Eastside Baptist Church, 355 Conway Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.