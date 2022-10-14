LaDon Templeton Taylor, age 80, resident of Milam Road, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born August 26, 1942 in Clinton, SC, and was a daughter of the late Nolen William McCravey and Dollie Alice Elders McCravey. She was a devoted Christian, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be remembered by many for her caring, sweet and generous spirit.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Templeton; and her son, Vinson Ray Templeton; her grandchildren, Allison Griswell, Larry Ray Griswell, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Grayson, Zaiden, Eason; and her brother, Larry McCravey (Beverly).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vinson L. "Nook" Templeton; her daughter, Donna Ann Fulmer; her brother, Leroy William McCravey; and her sisters, Gladys Jane McCravey Polson and Barbara Bowling; great granddaughter, Hannah Griswell.
Funeral Services will be conducted 2 PM Saturday, October 15, 2022 at New Horizon Freewill Baptist Church with burial to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 - 2 PM at the church.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.