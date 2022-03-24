Lahaven Marie Bryant - Simpsonville

Lahaven Marie Bryant, age 17, of 150 Sullivan Road, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Greenville and attended Lighthouse Christian Academy where she was a cheerleader, volleyball, and basketball player. Lahaven was an active member of Faith Baptist Church and was employed with Henrys Smokehouse in Simpsonville. She will always be known as a loving, kindhearted, and sweet person with a bubbly personality.
She is survived by her birth parents, Michael Troy and Amanda Nicole Dixon Bryant; maternal grandmother whom raised her, Lila Oyler Smith (Robbie) of Simpsonville; paternal grandfather, Wayne Dixon of Piedmont; maternal great-grandmother, Eva Dixon of Piedmont; sisters, Madison Simmons (James), Savanna Bryant, Ashlen Bryant, Tinsley Smith, Aryana Bryant; step-sisters, Hayley Smith, Melodie Smith, and Charity Smith; nephews, Asa Simmons, Owen Simmons, Brantley Foreman, Jax Foreman, Conner Foreman, Ryder Downey; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Billy Cole and Pastor Enoch Wilson, with burial to follow in Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church from 1:30 to 3:00 PM on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1607 Greenwood Road, Laurens, SC 29360, or Lighthouse Baptist Church, 23994 Hwy 221, Enoree, SC 29335.
