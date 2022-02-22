Lara Sue Davis Lowry - Laurens

Lara Sue Davis Lowry, age 75, of Laurens, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Johnston County, NC and was a daughter of the late William Anderson Davis, Jr. and Virginia Mae Hall Davis.
Sue was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
She is survived by: son, Andy Lowry; brother, David Davis (Freida); sister, Carolyn Shannon (Danny); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sons, Lee Davis and Jamie Lail, and brothers, Walter Davis and Carl Davis.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 4:00 PM, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Enoch Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 23994 Hwy 221 N, Enoree, SC 29335.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com