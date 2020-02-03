Larry George Barker, age 74, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.
He was born in Greenville and was a son of the late George Barker and Mary Campbell Barker. He retired from Torrington Bearing Company.
Mr. Barker is survived by his son, Larry Scott Barker (Caroline) of Laurens; his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Barker Campbell (Timothy) of Laurens; and his grandchildren, Alexandra Elizabeth Barker, Hampton Traynham Barker and Christian Michael Campbell.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Laurens County Animal Control, P. O. Box 238, Laurens, S.C. 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.