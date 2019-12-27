Larry David Poole, age 65, of Laurens, and husband of Doris “Dodi” Irick Poole, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home.
Born in Fairfield , Calif., he was a son of Mary Anne Poole Smith. Larry was employed with ZF Transmissions, attended Bellview Baptist Church, and was a Mason and Shriner. He loved hunting and riding motorcycles.
Surviving in addition to his mother and wife are three daughters, Sara Moore and husband Eric of Clinton, Laura Bell and husband Shawn of Laurens, and Liana Jones and husband Cam of Woodruff; six grandchildren, Bradlee, Emily Kate, Nathan, Weston, Scarlett, and Amelia.
Larry was predeceased by his brothers, Paul Smith and Dale Smith; and grandparents, Roy David and Hattie Shipman Poole.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, at Bellview Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Adam Powers, with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held immediately following the committal ceremony.
The family will be at the home of his mother.
Memorials may be made to Bellview Baptist Church Building Fund, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, S.C. 29360.
