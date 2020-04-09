Larry Thomas McCall, age 68, of 149 Morse Street, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
He was born in Woodruff, SC and was a son of the late Jack Leon McCall and Mary Elizabeth Black McCall. He was a retired employee of Timken Manufacturing and was a member of the New Life Baptist Church in Greenwood, SC.
Mr. McCall is survived by his wife, Brenda Kaye McCall of the home; his sons, Brian McCall (Nicholette) of Lexington, SC, Steven McCall (Tiffany) of Santuc, SC; Kevin McCall (Shari) of Chapin; Nathan, Christian, and Austin McCall all of the home; his daughters, Sara Elizabeth McCall of the home; Angel Kaye McCall of the home; and his brother, Jack L. McCall of Whitmire.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McCall is predeceased by son, Charles Derek Thomas McCall; and his daughter, Angela Elizabeth McCall.
A Celebration of Life will be held at New Life Baptist Church in Greenwood at a later date.
