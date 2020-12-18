Ms. LaToshia Nicole Miller, age 38, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her parents, Earnest Bo Miller and Betty Lyons Miller and two brothers.
Funeral services for Ms. LaToshia Nicole Miller will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Reverend Roland Sigman officiating. Burial will be in the Miller/ Smith Family Cemetery in Waterloo.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at their respective homes.